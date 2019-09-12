Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has explained why he crossed the party line to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the election tribunal.

Wike said he declared his message of solidarity with the President publicly because “it came from the heart”.

The governor said his open congratulation message was more sincere than those of his colleagues, ostensibly in the PDP, who paid nocturnal visits to the president over the same issue.

Wike defied his party on Wednesday when he issued a letter of congratulations to the president, at a time his party had declared its plan to further challenge President Buhari’e election in the Supreme Court.

His message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media.

The PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja seeking the nullification of the victory of Buhari in the Feb. 23, 2019 poll.

But delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Mohammed Garuba dismissed all the grounds of the petition.

The governor urged Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings