The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, has urged residents the state to imbibe the culture of waste sorting at source by dropping all recyclable items in one bag and other waste items in another.

This comes on the heels of the recently launched Blue Box Program of the state government.

He spoke at Orile bus stop during a road show organized by LAWMA along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, to create awareness among residents and to distribute waste bags to them.

According to him, the Authority embarked on the massive sensitization programme, to draw the attention of residents in the area on the need for proper sanitation and cleaner surroundings.

“Today, we’ve come to sensitize the community on how to maintain a clean environment because a clean environment is the beginning of good health for all Lagosians. If you don’t have a clean environment, you cannot enjoy good health,” Gbadegesin said.

Speaking further he said, “You were keeping one waste bag before, but now you will be keeping two bags; one bag for your recyclable materials like plastic bottles, cans and water sachets while the other bag is for general waste. That is why we are distributing the bags to you, for the “Blue Box” programme which the governor launched last week.”

“I also want you to stop the idea of using refuse to reclaim land. This is an unwholesome practice that is harmful to the environment and must be discontinued.”

The LAWMA boss also stated that the agency, as a follow-up to the recent executive order on sanitation by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had commenced massive clean-up exercises along Orile – Lagos Badagry Expressway, to ensure that the stretch was rid of black spots and all forms of environmental nuisance.

He urged residents in the area to support government’s efforts by embracing right environmental practices, to protect them from dangers of environmental pollution, adding that the Authority had commenced distribution of trash bags, in line with the blue box program, to enable residents sort their wastes properly for recycling.

Mr. Funsho Adeolu, a renowned Nigerian actor and LAWMA ambassador, said he joined the campaign to promote environmental sustainability in the state, urging Lagosians to support LAWMA’s efforts at restoring the environment through proper waste management practices like waste sorting for recycling.

Also at the sensitization exercise was Ohekwuru Tony, a child environmental advocate with Children for Cleaner Lagos, who educated residents on how to dispose of their wastes properly, as well as the importance of waste segregation for recycling.