The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, has praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his exemplary leadership style and for his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Emir of Gwandu extolled the Vice President when he paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday as part of an official one-day visit to Kebbi.

He was accompanied by the State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and other senior government officials to the palace of the Emir.

Addressing Prof Osinbajo, he said, “I love the way you managed the country when the President was away. I love how you go around the country trying to make peace.”

He added that, “Kebbi is the 24th State you have taken this programme too, we thank you for the great work of prosperity you are doing all over,” the Emir said referring to the MSMES Clinics in particular.”

The Vice President who was in Kebbi for the 24th edition of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics also carried out other engagements including Family Visit hosted by N-Agro beneficiary Abubakar Bunza and on-site assessment of TraderMoni at the Kebbi Central Market.

During his Family Chat visit to the home of Mr. Bunza in Bayan Kara, in Birnin Kebbi, the Vice President was briefed on the successes of the N-Agro programme and how it has impacted agriculture in the state.

Mr Bunza, a beneficiary of the N-Agro says that with the learning materials provided by the programme, he is able to help in tackling some of the problems of farming, poultry and livestock.

He helps provide solutions to the problems of local farmers encounter by showing them improved systems and techniques of modern farming and its effects to the society.

He has also been able to secure demonstrative plots of land from National Research Institute in Kebbi to prove practically, the modern systems of farming, using solar to power his rice farm irrigation system which produces enough water for 15 hectares. He is therefore able to irrigate even neighbouring farms as well. He produces 70-80 bags of paddy per hectare, compared to his neighbours 50 bags. He has also started a poultry farm.

At Kebbi Central Market, the Vice President engaged with market men and women who are beneficiaries of TraderMoni.

TraderMoni is an empowerment scheme of the Federal Government created specifically for petty traders and artisans across Nigeria.