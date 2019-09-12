Some persons have decided they will never learn what phone etiquette is, they call as if the phone you are using was bought by them, and so you must be available to answer their calls.

Toke Makinwa rants about respecting people’s privacy when it comes to calls and messages, especially whatsapp, where people send unsolicited videos and unnecessarily long messages, expecting that you read them all.

Calling someone a billion times, doesn’t mean they are going to answer your call, they could be avoiding you, because you pester them or lack the courtesy to even leave a message, or they might not be available to pick your calls.

Watch the video here and learn, if you are on this table.