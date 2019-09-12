Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi Ekwu says she is happy because she knows God and his word for herself.

The actor, speaking on TVC’s entertainment splash disclosed that even though menopause is around the corner, she lost her only child and is still single, she’s not discouraged because with God all things are possible.

Eucharia further stated that she can not accept nude roles due to her faith, because there has to be decorum and nudity is not what sells a film.

