Nigerian dancehall singer and songwriter Blackface has urged Nigerian artistes to up their game when it comes to lyrics of the song they put out to the public.

While speaking on MAX FM, the co-writer of “African Queen” with 2baba said he discovered that over the years, lyrics have become flimsy, adding that some artistes have lost their sense of authenticity.

According to Blackface, the ladies in the industry are now saying things that do not portray how a lady should talk or be viewed in our society.

Although, he didn’t mention Tiwa Savage but pointed at her lyrics in Zlatan Ibile’s single Shotan as an example of out-of-place lyrics.

Watch the moment below: