Bella Shmurda who is popularly known as OLAMIDE’S first SON is an AFRO beat artist who has been doing music from a very early stage in life, but came into limelight sometime around December 2018 after a successful release of his debut hit single titled VISION2020.

This got the attention of many youths and our great LEGEND “OLAMIDE BADDO” who called him up for a REMIX. This was the best moment for BELLA as an Artist.