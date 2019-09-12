A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Temitope Adewale, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for emerging victorious at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of Buhari in the Feb. 23 poll.

Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, in his congratulatory message also commended the judiciary for standing for the truth.

“While congratulating Buhari for his deserved victory at the tribunal, we should also commend the Justice Mohammed Garba led five-man panel for the courage to do the needful.

“The tribunal has once again affirmed that Nigerians made the right choice by voting massively for President Buhari during the 2019 elections,” he said.

Adewale urged the Peoples Democratic Party to support the Next Level agenda of the president so as to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.