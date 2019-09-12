Nigeria’s evangelist and holiness preacher, Pastor William Kumuyi says turning away from evil will do Nigerians much good.

Kumuyi, who pastors one of Africa’s biggest single Christian denomination, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, was speaking at a programme organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State branch tagged: “Night of Glory,” held at the Abundant Life Gospel Church, Agege area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Wednesday.

In his usual characteristics, the General Superintendent of the DCLM said sin and evil would destroy the fabrics of people’s life, saying that turning away from them and embracing Christ would lead to change of life and attitude.

Kumuyi, who spoke on “Three fold Manuals,” which he said were teaching, preaching and healing, said the story of the thousands of congregation could be change if they embrace Jesus.

He also said the CAN programme was aimed at breaking the demarcation in the body of Christ, saying that the programme would soon be moved to the entire Southwest states.

Apostle Alex Bamgbola, CAN Chairman, Lagos State said the programme was an initiative of God and would move life wild fire to unite the Christendom.

“We must come together and prepare the people of God for the coming of the Lord. This is the final move of God and cannot be stopped. We must support the effort of the man of God (Kumuyi). We are taking this programme to the Southwest,” he said.

When asked to react on the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Bamgbola said the happening was a lesson for Nigerian leaders to pay more attention to the needs of the youths.

“We need to pay more attention to the youths of the land. We should get the industries working and give the youths jobs. Government must pay attention to the needs of the youths before it is too late,”he said.