The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, says the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has justified President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the Feb.23, 2019 presidential election.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar had filed a petition before the tribunal against election of Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwosu said this in Abuja on Thursday while speaking with journalists, noting that the dismissal of the petition against the election of the President indicated that he won the election clearly.

“The issue of Buhari not having certificate was dismissed; almost all the motions brought by PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were dismissed and what it means is that it was a free and fair election.

“Buhari is somebody who does not believe in rigging an election. He said it before the election that if he loses, he will go back to Daura and if he wins, he will continue.

“Buhari believes in democracy and rule of law. So, we who believe in him and are supporting him are happy,’’ Nwosu said.

He urged the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku, not to go to the Supreme Court to appeal the verdict delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Nwosu, who said that the judgment was clear on all sides, added that it would be an effort in futility to further contest the presidential election result.

He said that the former vice-president, who was also the candidate of PDP should not bother to go to the apex court, as all the motions brought before the tribunal were dismissed.

According to him, what everybody should do now is to join hands with the president to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“If l am to advise, l will say the PDP and its presidential candidate should not go to the Supreme Court because there is a judgment you see and you just let go and support the president so that Nigeria will move forward.

“The best thing PDP should do is to allow Buhari to continue without any distraction so that he can deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians,’’ he said.