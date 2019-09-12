Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun today expresses great joy at the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirming the mandate of President Mohammadu Buhari.

Prince Abiodun conveyed his joy in a press statement released and made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin.

“It is victory for Nigerians and democracy. It shows that while minority would always have their say, the majority would always have their way.

“I am very proud of the Judiciary. They have again, for the umpteenth time demonstrated exemplary candour, courage and integrity for which modern democracies thrive”, Abiodun said.

He, however, urged the PDP presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to take the verdict as the voice of the people, reminding him that power belongs to God who bestows it on whom He wishes.

He therefore called on all democrats to support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari who he said has the divine mandate of God and endorsement of the people to keep leading the country till 2023.