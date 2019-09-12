A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Ojikutu, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, described the affirmation of the president’s election as a victory for democracy and a plus for value-based leadership, transparent governance and war against corruption and impunity.

She, however, urged Buhari to use the opportunity of the victory to work harder toward ameliorating the suffering of the masses “who overwhelmingly voted for him.“

”This is a golden opportunity for PMB to bring out the quality that people see in him that made us vote for him overwhelmingly, last February.

”He should now work harder to alleviate the suffering of the masses who gave him the victory,” she said.

Ojikutu urged the opposition to accept the verdict, not heat up the polity but join hands with the government to birth a better country.

The former deputy governor also urged the president to do more to revamp the economy and tighten the noose end harder on corruption.

She called on those who might be tainted with corruption in Buhari’s government to clean up and be in tune with the president’s “next level of transparent governance.“

Ojikutu further urged political leaders, government officials, contractors and others to be above-board to avoid being caught by the law.

She called for the setting up of Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission to ask looters to seek restitution and return what they had unjustly taken from the country, without delay.

“A time frame should be given for people to come out willingly and return what they have acquired illicitly or unjustifiably, according to the norms of a decent society.

”There is no justification for the extreme poverty in Nigeria, our problem is just corruption,” she said.

Ojikutu said banditry, kidnapping and other crimes were antithetical to development and urged Nigerians to shun them.

The former deputy governor also urged Nigerians to do everything possible to avoid throwing the country into disarray because of the ambition of some individuals.

Ojikutu pointed out that nation-building was a collective responsibility and urged all Nigerians to do their bits to move the country forward.