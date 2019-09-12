A civil society organization, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), has commended the judgement of the Presidential election petition tribunal affirming authenticity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the February 23, 2019 Presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The organization described the verdict of the tribunal as a prove of high intellectual capacity on the part of the judges and a victory for democracy.

According to a press statement released to the media by its Executive Director, Nelson Ekujumi, in Lagos Nigeria on Wednesday, CSER commended the tribunal judgement for being sound in logic, sagacious and an exhibition of judicial brilliance.

“CSER commends the election petition tribunal for its unanimous decision which was deliciously spiced and cooked with unambiguous citations and inferences from relevant legal authorities, the constitution and the Electoral Act which are incontestable”, the statement read.

It congratulated Nigerians “for the victory which the judgement symbolizes” and called on President Muhammadu to rededicate himself to the good service of the Nigerian people.

It admonished the PDP and its candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to explore by going to the Supreme court if dissatisfied with the judgement.