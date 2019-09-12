Sudanese protesters are holding rallies in the country’s capital of Khartoum and demanding the appointment of the head of the judiciary and the attorney general.

The Sudanese Professionals Association made this known in a statement on Thursday.

“Rallies will begin on Thursday to hand over a petition calling for the appointment of the country’s Chief Justice and Attorney General. It will start at 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) from the central Khartoum toward the presidential palace,” the association said.

On April 11, a military coup took place in Sudan following four months of anti-government protests, during which the Sudanese military overthrew and imprisoned then-President Omar Bashir.

After a wave of protests and difficult talks between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition, Sudan finally restored its political order and a new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled.