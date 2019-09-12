By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe’s faction of Rivers All Progressive Congress (APC) has rejected the setting up a Caretaker Committee for state chapter of the party by the National Working Committee (NWC) and would not participate in proposed state Congress.

The faction alleged that the caretaker committee members are simply cronies of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and that their objective and purpose were subjective, saying they (the committee members) would not represent the interest of all.

In a communique issued after an extra-ordinary meeting which was jointly signed by Senators Magnus Abe, Rivers South East; Senator Wilson Ake, Rivers West; and Hon. Chidi Frank Wihioka, former member,

House of Representatives stated that their faction was not consulted by the NWC, and “as critical stakeholders, and bearing in mind the circumstances of Rivers APC, in its decision to appoint a Caretaker Committee in Rivers State nor does the Committee reflect the diversity of the party in the state.

” We therefore reject the caretaker committee as it is clearly an orchestration to deepen the woes of the party, and we urge all members of the APC in Rivers State to remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice.”

“As critical stakeholders of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who toiled and sweated under very difficult and dangerous circumstances to build the party in Rivers State, we are appalled by the current situation of the party in the State”, the communique read.

They accused Amaechi’s faction of deliberately mismanaging 2018 resolution, resulting in catastrophic and unprecedented consequences for the party.

They also claimed that the various efforts by different leaders of the party across the nation to find a solution to the challenges of Rivers APC before the 2019 elections were all rebuffed by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

They stated, therefore, that, based on the aforementioned, they would not take part in the congresses announced by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, and sanctioned by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.