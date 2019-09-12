The NasruLhai-l Fatih Society (NASFAT) has enjoined inmates of Ikoyi Correctional Centre, not to lose hope, but use their predicament to seek for forgiveness, guidance and mercy from God.

Alhaji Mohammed Adisa of Ibeju-Lekki Branch of NASFAT, gave the advice during a visit to the centre.

Adisa, who led a delegation of NASFAT Zone 1 and its Welfare agency, NASFAT Zakat and Sadaqah Agency, NAZAS, visited the centre to share in the inmates’ pains and refresh their hopes in Allah.

He urged inmates of the centres to continue to be good ambassadors of Islam.

“I urge you to be penitent and seek for forgiveness, guidance and mercy from God, as your travails are temporary,’’ Adisa said.

According to him, the mission of NASFAT is to develop an enlightened Muslim Society nurtured by true understanding of Islam for spiritual development and welfare of mankind.

He said that the key issue of welfare of mankind was not restricted to any social status, race, tribes or religion.

Adisa, therefore, assured the inmates that the NASFAT team’s visit was to demonstrate that they were not forgotten by people walking free outside the walls of the correctional centre.

In a related development, the NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, said belief of Muslims was that “no condition is permanent’’

Onike, referring to when a nomad’s camel outpaced the Prophet’s she-camel which was known to be ever-first in racing, said “the Muslims were sad at this development’’.

“However, in reacting to the issue, the prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Almighty Allah has decreed that nothing shall have a permanent glory.

“The prophet made this statement to assuage the feelings of those who found his camel being outpaced a difficult and sad thing to swallow,’’ he said.

On the NASFAT delegation to the centre were: Alhaji Adelere Wasiu (Chairman, Itire Ijesha Branch); Mr AbdulAzeez Jeje Ayuba (Surulere Branch); Alhaja Falilat Tokosi, Sister Tawakalitu Allison (Empowerment Secretary, Itire Ijesha, Branch and Mr Ayodele AbdurRaheem.