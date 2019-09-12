The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday, pledged to deepen collaboration with Primus International Specialty Hospital, in a bid to improve access to quality healthcare in Nigeria.

Acting Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ibrahim Mammaga, made the commitment when he received management staff of the health facility, who was on medical outreach to the agency.

Mammaga, who was represented by Mr. Chukwudi Ekezie, Managing Editor of NAN, said that it was commendable that the hospital would deem it fit to bring health services to members of staff. He said in their quest for information dissemination, journalists should also take issues about their health seriously.

“Health is wealth and it is only the living that can achieve anything. We are always available to relate to institutions and disseminate information that will help society. Your visit will allow our staff to be more conscious of their health status,’’ he said.

Medical Director (MD) of the hospital, Mr. Sunny Ukachukwu, said that the medical outreach was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He added that Primus Hospital was committed to bringing quality and effective healthcare to the doorstep of Nigerians and also stemming the growing tide of medical tourism.

“We are aware that staff of NAN usually operate on a very tight schedule, and that is why we brought this medical outreach for them to know their health status. It is part of our CSR, which we have been doing since 2011, and we have covered several government institutions,’’ he said.