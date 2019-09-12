Movie producer, actress and mum of 3 Omoni Oboli advices fans to keep their standards high and not fall for everything.

The film star says everything good will come in a tweet she shared, but how many people are patient enough to wait for what they deserve?

Keep your standards high!

Don’t fall for everything and watch God take you higher! #LoveIsWarFilm #LoveIsWarMovie #Sept27th

Everything good will come 💋💋💋 https://t.co/SMj0P4mxde — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) September 12, 2019