An Abuja-based clergy, Joel Bamimore, on Thursday dragged his wife, Mary before a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking dissolution of their 19-year-old marriage over alleged infidelity.

Bamimore alleged that his wife capitalised on his physical disability to continually cheat on him. He alleged that his father had once caught Mary in an uncompromising position with another man.

“I have forgiven Mary’s adulterous behaviours before. I can no longer tolerate it because I am also a pastor and for the sake of my well-being. On several occasions, Mary has hidden under the guise of going to our senior Pastor’s home to assist him to fetch water and wash his clothes. In the pastor’s home one day, I met both of them in a compromising position and my initial fear was confirmed,” Bamimore said.

Mary, the respondent denied all the allegations gave her consent for a divorce. She now lives in Oyo Town pointed out that her greatest mistake in life was her decision to marry Bamimore, in spite of her parent’s warning.

“I am not an adulterer, I have lived with Bamimore with all sincerity and honesty. The clergy he referred to as my lover, is a real man of God, in fact, he usually gives my husband, money to feed his family. I indeed used to assist the man’s family with their chores. It has become my husband’s way of life to accuse me of adultery and embarrass me in the public, stripping me naked and inflicting injuries on me,” Mary explained.

After hearing the testimonies, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, ordered them to produce more evidence to support their arguments, noting that Pastor Bamimore was not being fair to his wife.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for a continuation of hearing.