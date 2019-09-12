The immediate past Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Thursday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the election petition tribunal, which delivered judgment in his favour on Wednesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the tribunal challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the Feb. 23, 2019 Presidential election.

In the judgment, Justice Mohammed Garuba, who led the five-man-tribunal, dismissed all the grounds of the petition and struck it out in its “entirety”.

Shittu, in his reaction to the judgment, told NAN in a telephone interview that he was happy on the development, saying, “it is a victory for Nigerians and democrats”.

“Sometimes when I read comments and opinions either in the social media or in the conventional media, I laugh and laugh because most people don’t know much about law and how it operates.

“Facts are sacred and law is not emotion-driven. I am absolutely delighted that justice has been done and we in the ruling party, have been vindicated that truly, Nigerians gave us their mandate.

“I have to congratulate Mr President and the whole of the Nigerian people on this very special landmark judgment.

“It will definitely go down in the history as one of the best and will also serve its cause in our law jurisprudence. I’m happy and so are millions of Nigerian masses, who trust and believe in this administration,” he said.