The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has disclosed some of Federal Government’s plans to support Nigerians who are being evacuated back to the country from South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks.

According to reports, the first batch of returnees numbering about 187 arrived in Lagos via the Air Peace Airline last night, while some persons had been turned back over inadequate documentation for travelling with children.

According to Dabiri, immediately they arrive, they would each be given sim cards and airtime that would last almost two months to help them stay in touch with their families.

“The bank of the industry will also be here to offer some entrepreneurship programme and some support to start a small business.”

The former member of House of Representatives further said there would be stipends for transportation to take the returnees home.

“We will profile them and for those who want to get any training, they will decide what kind of training they want to do and the Bank of the industry will be there to provide it.”

“There are more names on the voluntary evacuation list and hopefully, a second flight will be arriving in Johannesburg to fetch them,” she added.