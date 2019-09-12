Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi said the Federal Government has approved 5.3 billion dollars for the Ibadan-Kano standard gauge rail project.

The minister disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr. Israel Ibeleme after the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum held in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“Yesterday, we got approval to complete the 5.3billion dollar Ibadan to Kano rail project and we have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment”, Amaechi announced.

Amaechi explained that the minister of Transportation, State, Gbemisola Saraki, has been assigned the responsibilities of overseeing all the maritime agencies. He will be focusing on the Railway sector.

“In my first term as Minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the Heads of agencies.

“This time around that would not be happening again as I have instructed that the Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversee what is happening.

“There are two things that I have discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari that I will be focusing on in this second term as a Minister and they are maritime security and the Single Window project. I have assured the government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our maritime sector.”

President Muhammadu Buhari directed the establishment of the single window platform that would integrate all government agencies at all the entry points into the country to promote trade and boost security.