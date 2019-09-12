Alhaji Mohammed Abudullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology, has advised parents to encourage their wards to study science as a subject in secondary school and course at tertiary institution.

Abudullahi gave the advice when the Karu Traditional Council, led by the Chairman of Karu Local Government Council, Mr Samuel Akala paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

He said parents should support their children to embrace the study of sciences; stressing that, “worldwide, nations have achieved development because of technology and innovation.’’

Abudullahi said the ministry would look into some issues raised by the chairman and connect the leaders of the council to the right agencies that would help them.

“I will make effort to introduce you to the relevant agencies of the government so that you can present the issues and see how they can be attended to.

“ I will also brainstorm with some of the directors to see areas we can offer our support, especially in the area of science and technology,’’ he said.

Abudullahi told his guests that the ministry had been in the fore front of promoting technology and innovation in the country.

“We have so many research institutions that produce first-class materials and innovations to transform the nation’s economy.

“Our goal is to commercialise these researches so that they can be used to transform our economy,’’ he said.

Earlier, Akala appealed to the minister to support in the upgrading of the infrastructure in the area and to partner with the council on some development projects.

The chairman said the infrastructure in the area had been overstretched due to increase in population of the residents.

“ You are aware that 60 percent of workforce in the FCT resides in Karu Local Government and this development has presented us with both challenges and opportunities,’’ he said.

Akala, however, assured the minister of their prayer and support for him to succeed in office.

Also speaking, the Esu of Karu, Luka Baba thanked God for the elevation of one of the sons of the Local Council to ministerial position.

“The minister is from the local government and we are indeed very proud that our son has been elevated to this position.

“This is first the time that we are having a minister from the local government council.It is not easy but with our prayers and support, he will succeed,’’ he said.

Baba, also the Chairman, Karu Traditional Council told his host that Karu Local Government wass the most peaceful local government in the state.

“This is because we have been able to sensitise our people on the importance of living in peace.

“We have been able to work together as a family in the area, also we will work together as family to support in this task,’’ he said.

Abdullahi is the former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government before his new appointment.

He was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari and deployed as the Minister of State for Science and Technology on Aug. 21.