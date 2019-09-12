Chinese Vice-President, Wang Qishan visited the Zimbabwean Embassy in Beijing on Thursday to mourn the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Wang stood in silent tribute in front of Mugabe’s portrait and signed the condolence book.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Wang expressed deep sadness over the former leader’s death and conveyed condolences to the Zimbabwean government and people as well as Mugabe’s relatives.

Wang described Mugabe as an outstanding statesman and leader of the national liberation movement of Zimbabwe and Africa. He said the former president made remarkable contributions to the promotion of friendship and cooperation between China and Zimbabwe as well as between China and Africa.

“China cherishes its traditional friendship with Zimbabwe and is willing to work with the Zimbabwean government and people for the continual development of the China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership’’ he said.

Wang said he believes that under the leadership of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwean people will translate sorrow into strength to make greater achievements in realising national stabilisation and development.