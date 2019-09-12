Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja and Ilorin Zonal Offices, have arrested thirteen suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations.

Eight of the suspects were arrested following a raid on their residence located at No. 16 Isaaya Shukari Crescent, Gwarinpa and C15 & A27 City of David Estate, Life Camp, Abuja.

Those arrested are: Chiyiri Izuchi. Nurala Eze Kamchi, Amuka Shadrack, Nwegbediegwu Chekwubechukwu J, Chigbo Eze, Franklin Okafor, Ezeagwu Olisaemeka and Nnamani Chukwudera.

They were arrested on September 9, 2019 following action on intelligence report indicating their involvement in internet fraud.

Recovered from them were several mobile phones, laptop computers, several International Passports, a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Avalon, Lexus 15 250, Mercedes 4matic C350, Mercedes C280, Mercedes GLA 280 and an Acura.

The five other suspects arrested in Ilorin by the Commission’s Zonal Office in the Kwara State capital are, Stephen Odanye, Abolarin Kayode, Babatunde Muhammad, Adepoju Tomiwa and Akinbamidele Femi.

They were arrested in different locations within Ilorin Metropolis following intelligence reports linking them to computer-based fraud.

It was discovered that the suspects use their phones and laptop computers to communicate with their victims who are majorly foreigners in order to defraud them of their monies.

Investigation has revealed that the suspects received monies, in several foreign currencies, deposited into their accounts by their victims.

Items recovered from them include, phones, cars and documents containing false information.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.