Uganda speaker, Rebecca Kadaga has told her Members of Parliament (MPs) to observe etiquette, respect the official dress code and warned them against indulging with delegates during the forthcoming Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference(CPC).

The Speaker also implored the MPs and the staff not to drink excessively during the conference.

“When you ‘load’ your plates, don’t overload, don’t mix dessert and meat, pineapple and matooke, and the soup,” Kadaga said, adding: “while eating, even when you are hungry, don’t rush.”

Kadaga added that several members of the Ugandan parliament had been impregnated by Tanzanian delegates a few years ago when Uganda held a summit with Tanzania.

“So, don’t take risks, don’t get involved, a man may come from Jamaica and you won’t see him again, and for the men, a woman from down in the Pacific, you cannot find her again. We must be very careful in whatever we do.”

“Your drinking should be done in your homes and avoid the smell of alcohol in the morning,” she said.