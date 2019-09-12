President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has offered free tickets to evacuate 20 Nigerians from South Africa in the wake of Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Suleman said he just heard that 900 Nigerians wanted to return home from South Africa, saying that he had asked that flight tickets should be bought for 20 Nigerians in South Africa.

He said he would take care of the cost, but noted that such interested Nigerians should register at the church’s branch in Johannesburg.

He wrote on his Twitter page: “Just heard 900 Nigerians want to return home from SA. I asked the flight tickets be bought for 20 Nigerians in South Africa who want to return home..I will take care of the cost..pls register at our church in Johannesburg..we will airlift more by God’s grace. God keep you all alive.”

Just heard 900 nigs want to return home from SA.i asked the flight tickets be bought for 20 Nigerians in south Africa who want to return home..I will take care of the cost..pls register at out church in Johannesburg..we will airlift more by God's grace.God keep you all alive. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) September 12, 2019