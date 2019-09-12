The Kano State Hisbah Board on Thursday said it arrested 27 beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board, Malam Lawan Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Ibrahim said that the arrests were carried out from 12 a.m to 2 a.m on Thursday at Kano Guest Inn, Sabon Gari, Triumph and Railway areas. He said those who were arrested comprised 18 male and nine female children between the age of 13 and 19, adding that they were arrested during different raids in the city.

According to him, the board will continue to arrest beggars who refuse to abide by the law which bans street begging and will make sure Kano becomes totally free from begging in the nearest future.

“They were screened and we found out that they were all first-time offenders, we invited their parents and relatives to hand them over and warned them to desist from such act,” he said.