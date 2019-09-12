Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday announced names of 184 public officers, who will oversee civic polls in Tanzania’s mainland slated for November 24, 2019.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo, issued a public notice stating the 184 public officers who would supervise the polls across the country.

“All the appointees will take an oath on September 12, at their respective regions under the coordination of the regional administrators,” said the notice.

Unveiling the date for this year’s civic polls during his meeting with regional commissioners in August in the capital city, Dodoma, Jafo said regulations demanded that candidates should be sponsored by political parties with permanent registration.

The minister added that only eligible citizens would contest in the elections and they will be required to collect and fill in nomination forms 26 days before the polls.

In April, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Palamagamba Kabudi, warned individuals and political parties against involvement in electoral fraud in the November civic polls and general elections in 2020. Kabudi urged the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau to deal accordingly with individuals or political parties implicated in electoral fraud.