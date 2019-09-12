At least 10 people were killed and 85 others injured in a stampede during an election rally held by President Filipe Nyusi.

National Police spokesman, Orlando Mudumane told DPA that the stampede broke out while the president addressed crowds inside a stadium in the north-eastern city of Nampula on Wednesday, ahead of the Oct. 15 general elections, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The cause of the stampede remained unknown, with the city’s police chief being suspended until the outcome of the investigation, said Mudumane.

According to Mudumane, two of the injured people were receiving intensive care in a hospital. “We ordered an inquiry into the tragedy and will provide more information soon,” he added.

The atmosphere in Mozambique has been tense in the run-up to the polls, with growing concerns about renewed violence.

The southern African nation is beset by sporadic violence between the ruling party Frelimo and the main opposition party, the former rebel group Renamo.

The two groups fought against each other in a 15-year civil war that ended in 1992.

Mozambique will hold presidential, legislative and provincial elections on Oct. 15, 2019. The date was unveiled amid negotiations on consolidating peace between the government and former rebels, the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo).