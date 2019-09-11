An environmental specialist, Mr Nnamdi Arum, who is the Director of Climate Change, Enugu State Ministry of Environment, has urged Nigerians to embrace the culture of tree planting as an effective erosion control measure.

Arum gave the advice in an interview with the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to him, planting of trees reduces flooding, prevent erosion and serve as wind breakers in an environment.

He urged government at all levels, groups and individuals to support the tree planting awareness campaign across the states of the federation.

Arum said that the campaign would help to educate residents on the importance and impact of trees in any environment.

“It is very important to create public awareness on tree planting to ensure erosion-free environment, especially in flood and erosion-prone communities in Nigeria.

“People living in flood and erosion-prone areas should develop the habit of planting and replacing of trees when they are cut down in their environment.

“The effort will go a long way to protect such erosion and flood-prone areas,’’ the environmentalist said.

He said that tree planting also helped to reduce the effect of buildup of carbon iv oxide in the air as well prevent wind from destruction of property.

“Trees serve as wind breakers in an environment where heavy wind can cause damage to buildings and other property.

“They provide shade for us and prevent the direct impact of sun rays on the human body,” Arum said.

He called on Nigerians, particularly those living on erosion-prone regions, to increase the awareness on tree planting to ensure healthy environment.