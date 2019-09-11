Banks music label boss, ”Rora” crooner and superstar singer, Reekado Banks, details why his older brother, Temi Solomon, is no longer his manager and why he is now being managed by Twenty20 Media, led by Davido’s former manager, Kamal Ajiboye.

In a recent interview with Cool FM, Reeky as he is sometimes called, stated that his vision has grown and he needs people who see as far as he sees.

He said:

“It was just next level dealings. I wanted to get somewhere else, the vision became a lot farther, like I saw farther than I used to see and I just needed somebody that’ll see as much, most especially someone that’s been there with other people (artistes) but me and my brother are cool.”

When asked if Temi, who has managed him since the beginning of his career, is still a part of his team in any capacity, he answered in the negative.