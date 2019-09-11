The Chairman of the Ogun branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sikirulai Ogundele, has described the judgement of the Presidential election tribunal in favour of President Buhari as a “mess.”

Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, had asked the tribunal to declare him winner, arguing that the election was rigged in favour of Buhari.

However, the Tribunal on Wednesday, lead by Justice Mohammed Garba, said the PDP and Atiku failed to provide enough evidence to support the claims in the petition and reaffirmed President Buhari as the winner of 2019 presidential election.

Reacting to the development, Ogundele, berated the Nigerian judiciary, saying that “it was not competent enough to deliver a fair judgment.”

“Personally, I’m not disappointed. It is expected of the judiciary as it had long been giving incompetent judgements.

” I don’t see them as competent and efficient enough to give a correct judgment.

“The judiciary has proven to the world that it has subjected itself to intimidation and harassment,” he said.

Ogundele added that “we have, however, agreed to move ahead to the apex court.”