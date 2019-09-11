Humanitarian, actress and brand influencer Tonto Dikeh took to her timeline to give us a hint about the state of her current relationship.

Tonto says she’s not about to get confused with a boy who is neither here nor there and probably just wants to waste her time, and that she’s moving unto the next man.

The mum of one also assured us that her relationship is fine, before fans will think she’s going through breakup already.

She wrote:

Zero tolerance for inbetweeners…

#SHMOOD #justamemes #Myrelationship is fine before una dash me Breakup…

#Boy ain’t no body got time for this shit #Over to the next man…Okurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

#KINGTONTO #Post&Delete