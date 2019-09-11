Popular Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye, known as Simi has slammed a follower who said he never listens to music made by her husband Adekunle Gold.

The follower, while replying to a tweet by Simi, said: “That’s why I don’t listen to your husband’s music.”

In her reply, Simi tweeted: “You want attention. But I’ve changed so God bless y- actually nah. F**k off in whatever direction is comfortable for you.”

