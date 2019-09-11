Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced October 21 as the date of federal elections. He made the announcement on Wednesday in Ottawa shortly after a meeting with Governor General Julie Payette at Rideau Hall.

“A few moments ago, I met with Her Excellency the Governor General, who granted my request to dissolve Parliament,” he told reporters, speaking in French.

“Canadians will go to the polls on Oct. 21,” he said.

Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party, who came to power in 2015, will have five and a half weeks to convince Canadians to give his government a second chance when they head to the polls, globalnews.ca reported.

Under federal elections law, Sunday will mark the start of a federal campaign, which must be at least 36 days long and cannot exceed 50 days.