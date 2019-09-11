The Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF) has appealed to the new Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, to support the federation to enable it to participate in the maiden Africa Deaf Athletics Championships.

The federation’s Secretary, Lukman Agbabiaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the championships would hold from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22 in Nairobi, Kenya

He said that the federation had about 20 athletes, adding that the number could be reduced depending on the approval and available funds.

“We hope that the ministry will give us the necessary support because they are our first refuge whenever we need help before we can think of anybody. We also need support from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), philanthropists and rich Nigerians that love sports.

“We are determined to participate in the championships but this can only be possible if we will receive the necessary support. They are working hard to make the country proud by winning a medal each,’’ he said.

Agbabiaka added: “The Federation participated in the Deaflympics in the past and they won medals for the country. In 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan, we won two silver. In 2013 in Sofia, Bulgaria, we won one bronze. Whenever we represent the country in any competition we always come back home with a medal,” he said.

He added that the federation would also participate in the West Africa deaf Football Tournament on Sept. 24 to Oct. 4 in Sierra Leone.

The secretary said the Nigerian team was known as “Deaf Eagles’’ ranked number one in West Africa and two in Africa.