Nigerian media personality, philanthropist, and Ebonylife tv boss Mosunmola Abudu, usually known as Mo Abudu, celebrates her 55th birthday today, September 11th 2019.

With a heart full of thanks and gratitude, Mo shares lovely pictures of her appreciating God in different Nigerian languages, comprising: her native yoruba, Igbo, hausa and Ibibio. She wrote a note on her timeline, stating how she draws strength from any challenges she goes through.

She wrote:

I am truly filled with gratitude, I am grateful and thankful to my GOD ALMIGHTY as I turn 55 years old today 🙏🏽🙏🏽 As I look back over the last year, I know that it’s from my challenges that I have truly drawn strength. When a challenge comes my way, I take a deep breath, smile and I know God has my back. I have seen first hand, opportunities emerge from the challenges that I have been faced with. There is always a way, I have just had to WORK HARD and TRUST GOD knowing that TOGETHER we will figure it out. I am so grateful DEAR LORD that we have and we will continue TOGETHER to figure it out.

Challenge = Opportunity = Strength = Mo@55

#AwesomeGod #ItsMyBirthday #MoAt55 #Grateful #Thankful

Credits: Photos by my darling @TYBello and my sweetheart @bmpromakeup #KeepingItSimple 😊😁☺🙂 #NoContouringToday 😊😁☺🙂