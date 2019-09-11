Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is ‘conscious’ after being given a stem-cell treatment at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris.

Le Parisien which broke Schumacher’s admission in the hospital on Monday, also reported today that his condition is improving.

A nurse told Le Parisien: ‘Yes he is in my service … And I can assure you that he is conscious”.

The seven-time Formula One champion was admitted under tight guard on Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital for transfusions of inflammation-reducing stem cells.

Le Parisien, citing sources it did not name, said Schumacher has been treated at least twice previously at the Georges-Pompidou hospital, admitted each time under a false name and treated by a small medical team.

The 50-year-old German, who suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps, is expected to be discharged today.

Following the accident, Schumacher’s condition stabilised after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged.

Since September 2014, he has received round the clock specialist care at his home in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the banks of Lake Geneva.

It is understood Professor Philippe Menasché was due to treat Schumacher with ‘infusions of stem cells’ which are designed to produce a ‘systemic anti-inflammatory action.’

