Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Wednesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his re-election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Wike’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media.

PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja seeking the nullification of the victory of Buhari in the Feb. 23, 2019 poll.

But delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Mohammed Garuba dismissed all the grounds of the petition.

The governor urged Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings.

Wike also called on the president to work toward the unity of the country.

Nwakaudu said: “Governor Wike called on the President to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided.”