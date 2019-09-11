The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Command, on Wednesday commenced free eye checkups and treatment for all categories of drivers in the state.

Mr. Ikechukwu Igwe, Bayelsa Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), during the exercise in Yenagoa, that the command was also focusing on High Blood Pressure and other ailments that often affected drivers.

“Our focus is on eye problems, High Blood Pressure, and other ailments. The drugs are being given free of charge and any identified serious cases are referred to a specialist hospital.

“This is our health week. It is actually, part of our activities to kick start the ember months and to avail the drivers the opportunity to see medical experts on their health status. We started on Monday with tipper drivers, then, we moved to tricycle operators; and today we are taking on commercial bus drivers in the state,’’ Igwe said.

According to him, more than 3, 000 drivers will be benefiting from the programme.

Dr. Olokolo Tarazibah, Community Medicine Department, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, advised the drivers to shun habits such as cigarette smoking, intake of alcohol and drugs. Tarazibah said such vices increased risks of cardiovascular and mental diseases.

Mr Okafor Jones, Chairman of Welfare, Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Bayelsa chapter, commended FRSC for the gesture and urged the corps to make the exercise regularly.

“Many of us do not normally have the chance to check their health status and I believe this will be helping us. With this, we will get closer to the corps as partners in progress,” Jones stated.