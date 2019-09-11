An inferno has consumed a section of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Apata, Ibadan.

According to an official of the corporation, the incident occurred in the loading section of the depot.

As at the time of filing this report, men of the Oyo State Fire Service are battling with the inferno.

The fire incident caused traffic gridlock around the Odo-Ona-Apata Road and Bembo-Government College Area.

The Apata depot of the NNPC was re-commissioned in October 2017 after long neglect.

The NNPC explained later that it was a minor fire incident involving some fuel trucks at the loading bay.

A statement by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted NPSC Managing Director, Luke Anele, as saying that the fire which was reported around 12.50 p.m Wednesday was immediately brought under control by a team of NPSC fire fighters within the facility.

Anele said a team of NPSC experts are on their way to the scene of the incident to ascertain the root cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

The corporation assured that based on preliminary indicators, loading of petroleum products would resume in the depot in a few hours, while highlighting that the incident would not disrupt steady petroleum products supply in Ibadan and its environs.

The statement enjoined motorists not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products