The Kaduna state Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) says its carrying out weekly sensitisation campaign to ensure free flow of water in various communities across the metropolis.

Jibrin Lawal, General Manager of the authority, made this known on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to him, refuse in the state is an eye sore that needs attitudinal change from residents to achieve the goal of a healthy environment.

“Once a week we will be sensitising one community within the metropolis to imbibe in them the need to dump refuse properly.

“We at the authority will ensure that refuse are being evacuated daily but the mindset of the people needs to be set on the values of a healthy environment.”

He said the agency was committed towards ensuring that people comply with the environmental laws for a healthy society.

Lawal said the authority has mobile courts to sanction offenders dumping refuse indiscriminately.

However, he said the aim of the sensitisation was to ensure that residents do the right thing by dumping their refuse properly at designated dumping sites.

He said while sensitising residents the authority would be carrying out its mandate of evacuation and desilting of waterways.