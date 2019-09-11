Prince Adesanmi Ogunmolasuyi, a Senior Legislative Aide to former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, emerged the Olupenmen-elect of Upenmen community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ogunmolasuyi, 47, emerged after polling all the five votes cast by kingmakers to beat his co-contestant, Prince Olawole Folarin, who had no vote.

The election was supervised by Mr Segun Omojuwa, the Director of Local Government Administration in Owo local council.

Before his appointment as Saraki’s aide in 2015, Ogunmolasuyi had held many political offices in the state, including leader of the local government legislative council between 1999 and 2002.

He was also a Special Assistant to the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly between 2007 and 2009.

The Olupenmen-elect, who is a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), is from the Ayiwoye Akinola ruling house and his name is expected to be forwarded to the state government for ratification.

His selection was greeted with wild jubilations in the town, especially among the youths who had thronged the Olupenmen palace to witness the exercise.

Reacting, Ogunmolasuyi thanked the people of the town for the confidence reposed in him and promised to take the town to greater heights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olupenmen stool became vacant in Aug. 2017 after the demise of the late Oba Samuel Ademulegun, a retired colonel.