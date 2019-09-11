In its avowed war against internet fraud across the South East zone, the Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday stormed some residences of suspected yahoo-yahoo fraudsters in Lomalinda Extension area of Maryland, Enugu where 13 of them were arrested.

Those arrested are: Frank Ikechukwu,Bright Alozie,Aloysious Ani, Ikenna Kingsley,Prince Ofoeze, David Ugonna,Prinewill Onyia,Chibuike Ebulue, Charles Chinedu,Christopher Patrick,Emeka Joel,Valentino Simon and Joseph Ani.

The raid was a fallout of intelligence report relating to their flamboyant lifestyle and internet/cyber related activities which were said to have been used to defraud unsuspecting member of the public, including foreigners of their hard earned monies.

Some of the items recovered when their residences were searched with duly signed warrants include several mobile phones, laptop computers, several Identification and ATM cards, Honda Accord Salon car, three Lexus ES350 cars, a Mercedez Benz C300 and other incriminating documents which are all being analysed.