The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has begun a five- day training of 6,828 teachers on Reading And Numeracy Activity (RANA).

The Executive Chairman, Kaduna SUBEB, Malam Abdullahi Sani, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while supervising the training across primary schools on Wednesday in Kaduna. The programme was to support the Universal Basic Education Commission in addressing the problem of out-of-school children in the country.

Sani said that the training was in line with Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), meant to improve literacy and enrol the 145,000 out-of-school children in the state into school. Sani urged the teachers to put effort into understanding the purpose of the training which would ease the teaching process and enable pupils to understand better while in higher classes.

“One of the components of BESDA which is RANA is to teach the teachers or facilitators the local language which would eventually enhance learning to primary one pupils upon their entry. The training is to ensure the pupils can understand the letters and numeracy aspects of the learning process taught by their teachers” he said.

“The Kaduna state government is ready to improve and make better the education sector of the state especially the foundation level. The state government is also planning on ‘Open Schooling’ to enrol children who are roaming about our streets” he added.

“The teachers have a special role to play which is to inform their neighbourhood and other people who have neglected to send their children to school. Most of the anti-social problems we are experiencing today in our societies especially security, it’s as a result of illiteracy amongst our youths who were neglected without education during their childhood.

“We have earlier advised the teachers to refrain from unwanted behaviours and attitudes in front of the pupils which would have an everlasting impact on their behaviour and upbringing”.