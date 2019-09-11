Thirteen adherents of traditional religion, Oro, who allegedly attacked Muslims and Christians in the Idi-Iroko area of the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State have been remanded in prison after arraignment at a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ilaro.

The suspects are Peter Akano, Alade Okedele, Hakeem Akanbi and Ayuba Ogunbiyi and others had on Saturday allegedly attacked both Christians and Muslims for flouting their stay-at-home order.

It was gathered that they were arraigned in Ilaro because the court in Ipokia was still on leave.

The accused persons were charged on five counts bordering on conspiracy, contempt of court, conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace, malicious damage and assault occasioning harm, contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The police prosecutor, Dada Olushola, told the court that the accused persons observed the Oro festival during the day time, which was against the order of the High Court in Ipokia.

The charges read in part, “That you conspired together to commit conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace, assault occasioning harm, malicious damage and contempt of the High Court, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 (a) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006

“That you observed the Oro festival during the day time, which is against the judgment and order of the High Court, Ipokia, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 133 (9) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you acted in a scrupulous manner likely to cause a breach of the public peace by breaking bottles in the frontage of the house of one Rasaq Rabiu of Okoro Ibatefin, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Vol 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

Magistrate S. O. Banwo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N2.5m with two sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate ordered the accused persons to produce a traditional ruler as one of their sureties.

However, the accused persons could not immediately meet their bail conditions and were remanded in the Ilaro Prison until they would be able to perfect the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case till October 8, 2019, for the continuation of trial.