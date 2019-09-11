Chief Kevin Onyema, a community leader in the Umuona community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra has donated implements and agro-chemicals worth N800,000 to 30 farmers in the community.

Onyema, who made the donation in Umuona on Wednesday, said that he made the donation to boost farming in the community. He advised the farmers to expand their farms so as to make the community become self-sufficient in food production, saying this will also bring down the costs of foodstuff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items donated include wheelbarrows, cutlasses, hoes, NPK fertilisers, rice and yam seedlings.

Onyema, a former Aguata II State Constituency aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) pledged to increase his assistance to farmers in the future. He said the empowerment was a strategy to improve the farmers’ incomes and increase agricultural activities in the area.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme, commended Onyema for his gesture, describing him as “a man with benevolent spirit” and a lover of the Umuona community. The monarch also prayed to God to give Onyema long life to enable him to continue with his life of service to God and humanity.

Responding, a rice farmer, Mrs. Appolonia Nwankwo, commended the donor for the gesture, describing him as a source of blessing to the entire community and beyond.

“We thank Onyema for his kind gesture to the local farmers in Umuona. We pray that God will continue to bless him in his efforts to pay back to the community that made him,” Nwankwo said.