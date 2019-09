Fast rising Ghanaian singer and producer, KiDi comes through with the musical video for his latest record entitled “Cinderella” featuring Nigerian superstars and label mates Mayorkun and Peruzzi.

The single is off his 13-track ‘Sugar’ Album which had guest appearances from industry heavy weights like Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Mr Eazi, Medikal and Cina Soul.

Watch the video…