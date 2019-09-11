Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced the appointments in Makurdi.

All the appointees would be sworn-in on Thursday.

Those appointed are: Adanu Sule, Jacob Ogwuche, James Uloko, Emmanuel Onah, Augustine Awodi, Janet Ede and Eric Adokw, Ageh Ode, Tarkaa Vandefan, Emmanuel Manger, Abraham Abam, Ortese Edward, Nyityo Tivkaa, Godwin Donko, and Matthew Mnyan, Tyochir Stephen, Bem Dzoho, Isaac Mtu, Tsenongo Abancha, Msenda Iho, Saawuan Tarnongu, Shima Ayati, Ndiisaa Terheme and Ngunan Agera.

Ijohor added that the governor has also approved the appointment of Mr Emmanuel Aper as Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, with Egli Ahubi, Mike Kusah and James Ahua as members on the board.